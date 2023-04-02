Roslovic (upper body) will miss Sunday's matchup with Ottawa, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Roslovic also sat out Saturday's 7-0 loss to Florida. He has generated 10 goals, 43 points and 114 shots on net in 71 contests this campaign. Justin Richards is projected to center the second line again versus the Senators.
