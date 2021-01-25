Roslovic (coach's decision) won't play Tuesday against the Panthers, per head coach John Tortorella, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Roslovic practiced with his new team Monday, so the Columbus native does not need to pass any COVID-19 protocols to suit up for his hometown team. Nonetheless, his debut will be pushed back to Thursday's rematch against the Panthers at the earliest, likely because Tortorella wants to ensure that Roslovic has adequate conditioning and familiarity with Columbus' system before he's given the green light for his first game action of the season.