Bean scored a goal on two shots versus the Flyers on Thursday.
Bean managed just one goal in 14 matches last season, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting him to suddenly start competing for the Norris Trophy. Still, during the 2021-22 campaign, the blueliner played significantly more games (67) and racked up seven goals over that stretch.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Ready to return•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Considered week-to-week•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Gets back on the ice•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Continuing to be evaluated•