Bean (upper body) is still being evaluated but coach Brad Larsen told reporters Thursday, "It doesn't look good," per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Bean's absence would compound the Jackets' blueline problems considering Zach Werenski (shoulder) is done for the season and Adam Boqvist (foot) and Nick Blankenburg (ankle) are both out long-term as well. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old Bean notched six points in 14 contests while averaging 15:42 of ice time. With Bean out as well, Marcus Bjork figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time, including a power-play role.