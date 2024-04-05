Bean will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign after suffering a broken hand during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Bean will finish the season with four goals, 13 points, 32 PIM, 28 hits and 110 blocks in 72 games. Adam Boqvist (upper body) is also out indefinitely, so the Blue Jackets are down to five healthy defensemen and will likely recall someone from the minors before Saturday's tilt versus the Flyers. Bean is set to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer after finishing his three-year, $7 million deal. If Bean re-signs with the Blue Jackets, he will probably serve primarily in a third-pairing role next season.