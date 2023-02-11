Bean (shoulder) has resumed skating as he recovers from late November surgery to repair a torn labrum, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old blueliner had a goal and six points in 14 games before being injured. Bean wasn't considered likely to play again this season when he went under the knife, but Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen didn't offer a clear answer Thursday when asked if the defenseman might return before the team's regular-season finale in April. It's possible Bean's recovery goes well enough that he's able to get back into the lineup for a handful of games.