Bean posted an assist, three shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Bean wrapped up the Blue Jackets' three-game California trip with two goals and an assist, though the team went winless in that stretch. The 23-year-old defenseman has earned 23 points, 85 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in 62 outings this season. He'll likely see a solid role in the top four as long as Zach Werenski (upper body) remains out.