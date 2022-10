Bean (illness) did not practice Thursday, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Bean has been productive in a bottom-paring role with Columbus to start the year, logging a goal and three assists in his last four games. The 24-year-old defenseman should be considered day-to-day in advance of Friday's matchup with the Bruins. Gavin Bayreuther would likely slot into the Jackets' third pair should Bean miss any time.