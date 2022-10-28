site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Not playing Friday
Bean (illness) will not play Friday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Bean has missed practice the last two days with the illness. His spot on the bottom-pairing will be taken by Gavin Bayreuther. Bean has a goal and four points in eight games in the 2022-23 season.
