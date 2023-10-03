Bean (shoulder) is expected to play in Wednesday's preseason game against Buffalo.

Bean will make his 2023 exhibition debut after being out with an abductor strain since the beginning of training camp. He produced six points, 16 shots on goal, 21 blocked shots and 13 hits in 14 games with the Blue Jackets last season. Bean is competing for a depth spot on the roster going into the 2023-24 campaign.