Bean (illness) will return to the lineup Sunday afternoon against New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Bean didn't play in Friday's loss to the Bruins because he was feeling under the weather. He has one goal and three assists in eight games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Not playing Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Sparks slow-starting team•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Manages assist Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Bean: Scores twice in loss•