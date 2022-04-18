Bean scored two goals and added four hits in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Bean tallied the Blue Jackets' first two goals in the game, but they couldn't keep pace with the hosts. In 20 games since Bean returned from a groin injury, he's earned three goals and four assists while mostly seeing a bottom-four role. He could be in line for a larger role to close the season after Zach Werenski (upper body) was knocked out of Sunday's game in the first period. Bean has 22 points, 82 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 61 appearances.