Bean registered two assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Bean set up tallies by Gustav Nyquist and Alexandre Texier, the latter's being a shorthanded goal. The 23-year-old Bean has played solidly on the top pairing alongside Zach Werenski this year. Through 15 games, Bean has seven points 21 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating.