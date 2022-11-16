Bean suffered an upper-body injury and will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Flyers.
Bean was injured in the second period, falling to the ice after taking a hit in the corner. The defenseman joins a lengthy list of injured Blue Jackets -- the team is already missing three of its regular blueliners. If Bean misses time, expect Gavin Bayreuther to enter the lineup and Vladislav Gavrikov to take on extra responsibility.
