Bean recorded two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Both points came in the third period as the Blue Jackets tried futilely to crawl out of the 5-0 hole they'd dug for themselves. After going scoreless through the first four games of the year, Bean now has a goal and four points in the last four contests, but his lack of consistent power-play time or secondary stats makes the 24-year-old blueliner tough to roster in most fantasy formats.