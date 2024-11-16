Christiansen logged an assist, two PIM, two hits and four blocked shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Christiansen opened the season with four helpers over six games, but his offense has dipped since then. The 25-year-old snapped a nine-game slump with his assist Friday. In addition to five helper,s the blueliner has added 25 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 13 hits and six PIM over 16 contests. He's playing in a bottom-four role without power-play time, so he's unlikely to be much of a factor in fantasy even though he's already earned a career year.