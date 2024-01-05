Christiansen was returned to AHL Cleveland on Friday, according Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Christiansen played three games with the Blue Jackets during his recent callup, picking up one assist in three games. He has five goals and 22 points in 28 AHL contests this season. The move opens up a roster spot and allows the Blue Jackets to activate Adam Boqvist from injured reserve in time for Saturday's game versus Minnesota.