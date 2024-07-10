Christiansen agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way deal with Columbus on Wednesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Christiansen was headed for an arbitration case but appears to have found some middle ground with the Jackets. Given the two-way nature of his deal, fantasy players should be expecting the blueliner to split his time between the NHL and AHL, at best. With just 44 NHL games under his belt, Christiansen won't offer much in terms of fantasy value any time soon.