Christiansen was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
Christiansen was sent to the minors before the start of the 2023-24 campaign. He had five goals and 22 points in 28 AHL games this season. Christiansen spent 24 games with the Blue Jackets last season, accumulating four assists.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Placed on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Inks one-year extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Sent back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Back with big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Sent back to AHL Cleveland•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Expected to play Thursday•