Christiansen was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
The defenseman has seen action in 17 NHL games this season, picking up two assists. Christiansen started the season with Cleveland and was returned on Dec.28. He had two goals and 12 points in 23 AHL games this season before Saturday's recall.
