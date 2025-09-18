Christiansen (upper body) is not listed with an injury on the Blue Jackets' training camp roster released Wednesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Christiansen's injury cost him four games at the end of 2024-25. The 26-year-old blueliner is poised to compete for a third-pairing spot in the lineup this season, but there's no guarantee he'll be able to carve out a regular role, as he'll have to prove himself over Denton Mateychuk (groin), who will be limited to start camp. Christiansen saw action in 68 games last year, earning eight points with 65 blocked shots and 50 hits despite averaging just 12:32 of ice time per game.