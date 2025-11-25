Christiansen notched an assist, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

The helper was Christiansen's first point of the season. The 26-year-old has added 16 shots on net, 15 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 19 appearances while averaging 10:31 of ice time. Christiansen will be competing with the newly-signed Brendan Smith for ice time moving forward, which could see both defensemen end up in part-time roles.