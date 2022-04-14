Christiansen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Christiansen has logged just eight games for the Jackets this season in which he averaged a meager 9:46 of ice time. By shuffling the 22-year-old defenseman back to the minors, he should see significantly more minutes with the Monsters. Given Columbus' depth at defense, Christiansen may be hard-pressed to secure a place on the 23-man roster heading into the 2022-23 campaign.