Christiansen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Christiansen was not placed in COVID-19 protocols as earlier reported. The rookie blueliner blocked two shots in 12:46 of ice time in his NHL debut Thursday against the Devils.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Enters virus protocols•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Promoted to active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Joins taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Dropped to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Recalled from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Reassigned to AHL affiliate•