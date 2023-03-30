Christiansen (illness) is expected to be in the lineup Thursday versus the Bruins, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Christiansen and Adam Boqvist (illness) missed the morning skate, but head coach Brad Larsen was optimistic one of them would play. It appears Christiansen will, though he may see a bit less playing time.
