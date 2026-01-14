Christiansen notched an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Christiansen had been scratched for the previous three games. The absences of Damon Severson (illness) and Denton Mateychuk (upper body) opened the door for Christiansen to get back in on the third pairing, though it's likely to be a short-term bump in playing time. With Egor Zamula jumping into a bottom-four role immediately, Christiansen's playing time is likely to remain low. This was Christiansen's second helper of the season to go with 18 shots on net, 18 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 27 outings.