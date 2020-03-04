Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Inks entry-level deal
Christiansen agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Wednesday.
Christiansen has racked up 20 goals and 27 helpers in 35 games with WHL Everett. If the blueliner can bring his scoring touch to the minors, he should be in the mix for a potential call up to Columbus sooner rather than later.
