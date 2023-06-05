Christiansen signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with Columbus on Monday.

Christiansen racked up 11 goals and 34 points in 50 games with AHL Cleveland during the 2022-23 season. The 23-year-old defenseman also contributed four assists, 25 shots on goal, 23 blocked shots and 20 hits in 24 NHL appearances with Columbus last campaign. Christiansen could split time between the NHL and AHL again in 2023-24, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the bulk of his playing time came in the minors.