Christiansen is listed on the Blue Jackets' training camp roster.

Christiansen racked up 50 points in 38 games with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL last year, but struggled in a late-season cup of coffee in the AHL. He started this season on loan to the Bratislava Capitals of the Austrian Hockey League. The 21-year-old is a long-shot to make the big club's roster -- expect him to play most of 2020-21 with AHL Cleveland.