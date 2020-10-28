The Blue Jackets have loaned Christiansen to the Bratislava Capitals of the Austrian Hockey League.

Christiansen spent most of the 2019-20 campaign with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL, racking up 22 goals and 50 points in 38 games, but he made the jump to the AHL towards the end of the year, going scoreless in nine appearances with AHL Stockton. He'll return to North America ahead of next season's training camp, but he'll almost certainly spend the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors.