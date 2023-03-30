Christansen (undisclosed) missed practice Thursday and is questionable to play versus Boston, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Adam Boqvist (undisclosed) also missed practice and coach Brad Larsen hopes that at least one can play Thursday. The Blue Jackets recalled Marcus Bjork on an emergency basis, so at least there will be five healthy defensemen if Christiansen and Boqvist are both unable to play. Christiansen has three assists in 20 NHL games this season.