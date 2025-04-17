Christiansen (upper body) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Christiansen will be out for the fourth straight game to end the season. The 25-year-old occasionally was a scratch this year as well, though he managed to play in 68 games. He earned eight points, 58 shots on net, 50 hits and 65 blocked shots. Christiansen signed a two-year contract in January to stay with Columbus, so he'll be part of the plans on defense for a while longer.