Christiansen recorded an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Christiansen logged just 4:18 of ice time in the contest, but he was able to set up Charlie Coyle's first goal. The 26-year-old hasn't been able to build much extra trust with interim head coach Rick Bowness after the Blue Jackets dismissed Dean Evason in January. Christiansen has played in just seven of 22 games since the start of March, and he's at three helpers, 25 shots on net, 30 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 39 appearances this season while averaging a paltry 10:02 of ice time.