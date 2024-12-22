Christiansen scored a goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Christiansen ended an eight-game point drought with the third-period tally, which briefly gave the Blue Jackets a 4-3 lead. The 25-year-old defenseman has seen steady bottom-fourth usage this season, but he has little to show for it. He's racked up seven points (one goal, six assists), 39 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 24 hits, 11 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 34 outings overall.