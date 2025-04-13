Christiansen (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against Washington. Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Christiansen will miss his second straight game. He has contributed one goal, seven assists, 58 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and 50 hits through 68 appearances this season. Christiansen's next chance to play will come against Philadelphia on Tuesday, but it's unclear if he will return before the end of the regular season.
