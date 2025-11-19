Christiansen has yet to record a point in 2025-26 after being held scoreless with a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Christiansen has appeared in 16 of the Blue Jackets' 20 games so far, but he's not seeing much ice time. He's averaged 10:26 per game while racking up nine shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-7 rating. There's a good chance Christiansen will exit the lineup when Erik Gudbranson (hip) is ready to return, but there's no timeline for that to happen.