Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Not producing on offense
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christiansen has yet to record a point in 2025-26 after being held scoreless with a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
Christiansen has appeared in 16 of the Blue Jackets' 20 games so far, but he's not seeing much ice time. He's averaged 10:26 per game while racking up nine shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-7 rating. There's a good chance Christiansen will exit the lineup when Erik Gudbranson (hip) is ready to return, but there's no timeline for that to happen.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Clear of injury prior to camp•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Missing season finale•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Not playing Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Ruled out for Saturday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Suffers upper-body injury•