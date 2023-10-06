Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Blue Jackets put Christiansen on waivers Friday.
Christiansen played in 24 games with Columbus in 2022-23, picking up four assists. The defenseman showed his offensive ability at the AHL level last season with 11 goals and 34 points in 50 games.
