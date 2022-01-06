Christiansen was elevated to the active roster Thursday.
Christiansen has yet to make his NHL debut. The 22-year-old has tallied five goals and 13 assists through 21 games with AHL Cleveland this season. With Zach Werenski (COVID-19) and Gavin Bayreuther (COVID-19) each missing time, Columbus could use the depth the British-Columbian defenseman can provide.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Joins taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Dropped to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Recalled from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Reassigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Jumps to NHL level•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: On fire for Monsters•