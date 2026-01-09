Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Pushed out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christiansen was scratched in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Christiansen had played in the previous seven games, logging two shots on net, five blocked shots and three hits, but he didn't have a point in that span. The 26-year-old received a chance to play regularly when Brendan Smith (knee) exited the lineup, but the Blue Jackets' signing of Egor Zamula has once again forced Christiansen out of the lineup. Over 26 outings this season, Christiansen has just one assist, 18 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating, so it's not like fantasy managers will need to track his usage moving forward.
