Christiansen logged an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Christiansen ended a point drought that stretched over two months -- he last got on the scoresheet with a goal versus the Flyers on Dec. 21. Despite his total lack of offense, the Blue Jackets inked him to a two-year extension in January, so he looks to be in their plans for the near future. This season, the 25-year-old has eight points over 59 contests, and he's added 53 shots on net, 41 hits, 61 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. He's also averaging just 12:53 of ice time, so it's unlikely his offense picks up much over the rest of the campaign.