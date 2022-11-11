Christiansen was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday.
The Blue Jackets are reeling on the blue line with injuries from Thursday's action to Zach Werenski (shoulder) and Nick Blankenship (ankle), hence the call up of Christiansen. He played eight games for Columbus last season, scoring once on four shots.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Demoted to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Joins big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Assigned to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Back with big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Back from AHL Cleveland•