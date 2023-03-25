Christiansen was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Christiansen was recalled on an emergency basis as Erik Gudbranson (upper body) and Nick Blankenburg (lower body) were both injured Friday against the Islanders. Christiansen had two assists in 18 NHL games this season. He also chipped in with eight goals and 21 helpers in 43 AHL games before his recall.