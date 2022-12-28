Christiansen was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Christiansen was sent down to make room on the roster for Emil Bemstrom, who was recalled in a corresponding move. Christiansen's appeared in seven of the Blue Jackets' last eight games, picking up an assist while averaging 12:06 of ice time over that span, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club in the near future.
