Christiansen logged an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Christiansen snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper. He remains confined to a limited third-pairing role, though his 13:10 of ice time Thursday was his most in a game since Nov. 16. The blueliner has six assists 29 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 19 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 25 appearances, and he appears to have more security in the lineup than Jack Johnson or Jordan Harris.