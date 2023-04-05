Christiansen was reassigned to the minors Wednesday.

Christiansen's demotion may not mean that Nick Blakenburg (ankle) is ready to play, as the club can still recall Christiansen or another defenseman ahead of Thursday's clash with New Jersey. In his 23 games this year, the 23-year-old Christiansen notched three assists, 25 shots and 20 hits while averaging just 14:55 of ice time.