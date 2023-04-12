Christiansen was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Christiansen's demotion to the minors is a little surprising considering the Jackets will be back in action Thursday and Friday against Pittsburgh and Buffalo and there aren't any AHL games between now and then. With all the injuries on Columbus, don't be surprised to see Christiansen brought back up before puck drop Thursday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Back with big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Sent back to AHL Cleveland•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Recalled from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Sent down•