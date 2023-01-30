Christiansen was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
In a corresponding move, the Blue Jackets brought up blueliner Marcus Bjork from the minors. Christiansen has two assists, 21 shots on goal, 19 blocks and 17 hits in 18 outings with Columbus this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Back in NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Recalled from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Demoted to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Joins big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Assigned to AHL•