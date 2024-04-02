Christiansen was sent to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Christiansen has recorded two assists and 15 hits in 12 games with the big club this season. The 24-year-old has logged just 44 contests in the NHL across three campaigns. He will look to start 2024-25 with the big club.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Up from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: AHL bound•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Back in bigs•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Placed on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Inks one-year extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Sent back to minors•