Christiansen (upper body) won't play Friday versus the Penguins, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Christiansen will miss a fourth straight game. Erik Gudbranson (shoulder) is getting closer to a return, so it's possible Christiansen may not have a place in the lineup to come back to once he's healthy. The Blue Jackets' next game is Monday versus the Islanders.
