Christiansen sustained an upper-body injury during Thursday's clash against Buffalo and isn't expected to return to the game.
Christiansen was playing in just his second game since returning from an upper-body injury, but it's not clear if this is a recurrence of that issue or something new. He has a goal, eight points, 50 hits and 65 blocks in 67 appearances in 2024-25. If Christiansen can't play Saturday versus Washington, then Jack Johnson might draw back into the lineup.
